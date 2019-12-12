Video

WATCH: He's a stripper, gran! Pensioner 'loved every second' of raunchy care home visit

There were 50 shades of grey at a Suffolk care home when a pensioner's wild wish to see a male stripper perform came true.

Joan, 89, who lives at Glastonbury Court care home in Bury St Edmunds, said she wanted a visit from an attractive man with "a large chest and big biceps" as part of an initiative at the home.

But despite her unusual request, Joan and her friend Pauline, 84, were overjoyed as a stripper dressed as a firefighter arrived at the home - sending fellow residents into fits of laughter.

The mock-firefighter can be seeing waving a belt around his head in a video from the day as the packed-out lounge of elderly women watch on.

Speaking afterwards, Joan said: "I thought that he was amazing - I wish he could visit us every day.

"He made me feel like I was young again, I loved every second."

Her request came true thanks to the home's wishing tree initiative, which gives residents the chance to do something fun.

Previous requests included a trip to the beach at Felixstowe, as well as shopping trips and afternoon teas.

Home manager Sharlene Van Tonder said: "Most people expect life in a care home to be a certain way, with residents watching television and doing a bit of knitting.

"Here at Glastonbury Court, our ethos is about helping people to enjoy more independent and fulfilling lives in the way they want to, and we're keen to ensure that there are no limitations so that every day can be different and fun.

"It's fair to say this isn't the typical kind of visitor we have at the home - but based on the response, he was one of the most popular."

The care home, which was previously rated "good" by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission, cares for up to 60 older people - including those living with dementia.

In a 2017 report, the home was praised for having a "positive, open and inclusive culture" and for a "warm and welcoming" atmosphere.

Other care homes owned by Care UK include Mills Meadow in Framlingham, which boasts a wing named in honour of Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran, which was recently rated "outstanding" in its latest visit.