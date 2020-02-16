E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Gusty conditions to remain as Storm Dennis clears Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 February 2020

Strong winds may cause further disruption this week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Strong winds may cause further disruption this week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

There will be little respite for Suffolk in the wake of Storm Dennis with gusty conditions set to continue into next week.

Winds of up to 45mph could be felt across Suffolk for much of the week and the blustery weather could continue through to next weekend.

There will also be more rain during the week with showers predicted on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest said: "There will be gusts of around 40-45mph on Monday and Tuesday.

"It looks like it will be a bright start to both days with the showers coming in during the evenings.

"It looks like Wednesday will be slightly less breezy but the winds will then pick up again on Thursday through to the weekend with wind speeds of around 45mph.

"It looks like there will be some heavier showers on Thursday as well but it appears to be brighter on the weekend."

