Van driver charged with lane-hogging offence on A14

A van driver has been accused of hogging the outside lane of the A14 for six miles before noticing he was being followed by a police car on blue lights and sirens.

Stuart Hall is alleged to have driven a Renault Trafic without due care and attention by staying in lane two of the road, not overtaking any vehicles, and failing to pull over, even when the police vehicle flashed its full beams for three seconds.

The 71-year-old entered a not guilty plea to the offence of careless driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Alex Morrison said the offence was alleged to have happened at about 2.45pm on May 14 along a stretch of the A14 at Newmarket.

Hall, of Church Street, Coltishall, in Norfolk, said he disputed the charge, which can be dealt with upon conviction by way of a fine, penalty points, or disqualification in serious cases.

The hearing was adjourned until a later date.