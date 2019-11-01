E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Van driver charged with lane-hogging offence on A14

01 November, 2019 - 19:00
The offence was alleged to have happened on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE

The offence was alleged to have happened on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A van driver has been accused of hogging the outside lane of the A14 for six miles before noticing he was being followed by a police car on blue lights and sirens.

Stuart Hall is alleged to have driven a Renault Trafic without due care and attention by staying in lane two of the road, not overtaking any vehicles, and failing to pull over, even when the police vehicle flashed its full beams for three seconds.

You may also want to watch:

The 71-year-old entered a not guilty plea to the offence of careless driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Alex Morrison said the offence was alleged to have happened at about 2.45pm on May 14 along a stretch of the A14 at Newmarket.

Hall, of Church Street, Coltishall, in Norfolk, said he disputed the charge, which can be dealt with upon conviction by way of a fine, penalty points, or disqualification in serious cases.

The hearing was adjourned until a later date.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Poulter presents petition opposing northern bypass to Parliament

Witnesham Parish Council chairman Chris Rush, district councillor Tony Fryatt and Dr Dan Poulter before a

Man jailed for possessing child pornographic material

A Colchester man has been jailed for possessing indecent images of children Picture: Getty Images

How to keep animals safe this bonfire night

The RSPCA has released a new report highlighting the stress fireworks can cause to animals - and have issued advice ahead of bonfire night Picture: RSPCA

New restaurant moves in to former bank

The new restaurant coming to Cumberland Street in Woodbridge is hoping to open at Christmas Picture: KATY SANDALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists