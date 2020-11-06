E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘The rules are still as important as ever’ - Public health chief calls for Suffolk to stay at home

PUBLISHED: 18:11 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 06 November 2020

Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk’s top health chief has called on people in the county to stay at home and follow government guidance on the first weekend since the country went back into lockdown.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk urged people to follow the rules. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILStuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk urged people to follow the rules. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Director of public health Stuart Keeble said it was key that the public remained at home as much as they could.

“As we begin a second national lockdown, we may feel like we are back to square one,” said Mr Keeble.

“The key difference this time is that we know much more about coronavirus and crucially, how we can stop the virus from spreading.”

MORE: WATCH: Video shows Suffolk town centres deserted after lockdown

Recent coronavirus infection statistics have shown evidence of decreasing numbers of cases in Suffolk.

Mr Keeble said it was important that people continued to follow all relevant guidance in order to keep cases down.

“Although now flattening or falling in some areas, cases in Suffolk had increased significantly up to the end of October and in order to bring this number down, each and every one of us must follow the national guidance to stay at home as much as possible, work from home if we can and avoid any unnecessary journeys,” said Mr Keeble.

“We’ve done it before and we can do it again.

“The rules we have been living by are still just as important as ever when we are out – we must continue to wash our hands regularly, wear a face mask where appropriate and make space for others.

“Guidance has been released for businesses, it is there to reduce the spread of the virus and keep us all safe, so please follow it.”

Mr Keeble also reiterated the importance of the public getting tested when necessary.

“Even if you only have mild symptoms, please get tested, to avoid passing on the virus to someone who may be more vulnerable to the devastating impact of the virus,” said Mr Keeble.

“This isn’t about us as individuals. This is about protecting the NHS and saving the lives of our neighbours and loved ones.

“If you have symptoms, it is vital that you isolate at home immediately and get a test. Tests are easy to access on NHS website or via 119.

“Please everyone, together let’s do what Suffolk needs us to do.

“Our actions today determine the futures of others.”

MORE: New diving shop’s opening plans scuppered by lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Investigation launched after ‘incident’ involving Apache at Suffolk base

An Apache helicopter

Butley Priory wedding company goes into liquidation due to Covid-19

Butley Priory Limited, which hosted weddings at the 12th century priory has gone into liquidation Picture: JOHN KERR

Latest coronavirus infection rates show drops across Suffolk

Coronavirus infection rates have dropped in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Students return after five positive Covid-19 tests at Newmarket school

Three students and two staff members tested positive for coronavirus at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The rules are still as important as ever’ - Public health chief calls for Suffolk to stay at home

Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN