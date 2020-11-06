‘The rules are still as important as ever’ - Public health chief calls for Suffolk to stay at home

Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk’s top health chief has called on people in the county to stay at home and follow government guidance on the first weekend since the country went back into lockdown.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk urged people to follow the rules. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk urged people to follow the rules. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Director of public health Stuart Keeble said it was key that the public remained at home as much as they could.

“As we begin a second national lockdown, we may feel like we are back to square one,” said Mr Keeble.

“The key difference this time is that we know much more about coronavirus and crucially, how we can stop the virus from spreading.”

Recent coronavirus infection statistics have shown evidence of decreasing numbers of cases in Suffolk.

Mr Keeble said it was important that people continued to follow all relevant guidance in order to keep cases down.

“Although now flattening or falling in some areas, cases in Suffolk had increased significantly up to the end of October and in order to bring this number down, each and every one of us must follow the national guidance to stay at home as much as possible, work from home if we can and avoid any unnecessary journeys,” said Mr Keeble.

“We’ve done it before and we can do it again.

“The rules we have been living by are still just as important as ever when we are out – we must continue to wash our hands regularly, wear a face mask where appropriate and make space for others.

“Guidance has been released for businesses, it is there to reduce the spread of the virus and keep us all safe, so please follow it.”

Mr Keeble also reiterated the importance of the public getting tested when necessary.

“Even if you only have mild symptoms, please get tested, to avoid passing on the virus to someone who may be more vulnerable to the devastating impact of the virus,” said Mr Keeble.

“This isn’t about us as individuals. This is about protecting the NHS and saving the lives of our neighbours and loved ones.

“If you have symptoms, it is vital that you isolate at home immediately and get a test. Tests are easy to access on NHS website or via 119.

“Please everyone, together let’s do what Suffolk needs us to do.

“Our actions today determine the futures of others.”

