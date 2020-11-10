E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

One-hour Covid tests will be ‘extremely valuable asset’, says Suffolk health chief

PUBLISHED: 19:15 10 November 2020

One-hour coronavirus tests are being rolled out throughout the country Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One-hour coronavirus tests are being rolled out throughout the country Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk is set to receive a ‘significant’ number of rapid result Covid-19 tesst kits - with the county’s top health chief saying they will be an “extremely valuable asset” in the fight against the virus.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has written to public health directors across England Picture: PAHealth secretary Matt Hancock has written to public health directors across England Picture: PA

Lateral flow tests, which can return the result of a coronavirus test within an hour, have been available since last week in Liverpool where mass testing has been trialled.

Asymptomatic residents are able to book lateral flow tests via the government website before being directed to a dedicated testing centre.

MORE: Have the rules on birthing partners and maternity department visitors changed during lockdown?

Now Matt Hancock, the health secretary and West Suffolk MP, has confirmed mass testing programmes will be rolled out in 67 local authorities in England with the government distributing 600,000 lateral flow tests to each area this week.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said one-hour coronavirus tests would help fight the disease Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILStuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said one-hour coronavirus tests would help fight the disease Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk is not part of this trial but will still get some tests, it has been revealed.

Mr Hancock has written to all 50 directors of public health in England to reveal his plans to make the Covid-19 tests, which are used to test asymptomatic people, more widely available.

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said: “Suffolk is not among the local authorities initially invited by the government to take part in the mass testing programme.

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We have, however, just learnt that Suffolk will be given access to a significant number of tests each week.

“This is a new announcement and we expect to learn more on Friday, especially clarification on the numbers of tests we may expect and the logistics of how this can be delivered locally.

“The use of the lateral flow devices to test coronavirus, with results coming back within the hour, will be an extremely valuable asset in fighting the virus.”

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said rapid testing would be “very effective” in scenarios where the virus could spread, such as care homes and manufacturing workplaces.

He added: “These tests will be hugely beneficial. This is a significant step in being able to support and get closer to normality while we wait for a vaccine.

“It allows rapid turnaround and allows us to more effectively get back to a normal life.”

The news comes as Pfizer and BioNTech announced the development of a vaccine with 90% effectiveness, of which the UK government has placed an order for 40million doses.

MORE: Government ‘hopeful’ of coronavirus vaccine by Christmas – but PM urges caution

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One-hour Covid tests will be ‘extremely valuable asset’, says Suffolk health chief

One-hour coronavirus tests are being rolled out throughout the country Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Robber who threatened shop owner with axe in £25k jewels raid jailed

Stuart Bocock has been jailed for eight years after an armed robbery involving an axe in which he stole £25,000 worth of jewels Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Care home closed to new residents and visitors following outbreak of coronavirus

Public health bodies are continuing to support the care home through the crisis Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman taken to hospital after crashing into Bury Christmas tree just hours after it was put up

Emergency services were called to Angel Hill after a car collided with the town's newly installed Christmas tree Picture: GREGG BROWN

Inside the Suffolk prison scheme that gives men a second chance

The inmates at HMP Highpoint learn a number of skills through the programme with LM Barry, which helps them become employable upon release. Pictured here is LM Barry's factory in London Picture: LM Barry