‘Worried about him’ - police search for missing 65-year-old

PUBLISHED: 08:07 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 18 August 2020

Stuart Lay has been reported missing after last being seen in Marine Parade, Harwich, on Thursday, August 13. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Stuart Lay has been reported missing after last being seen in Marine Parade, Harwich, on Thursday, August 13. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man has gone missing from Harwich and police are worried about him and want to make sure he is okay.

Stuart Lay, aged 65, was last seen in Marine Parade, Harwich, on Thursday, August 13.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall with a full beard and glasses.

Police believe he could be in either the west of Essex or the East London area.

A spokesman said: “We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he is okay.”

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1257 of August 15, or if you have any other information to contact them via live chat on the police website.

