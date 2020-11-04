Man due in court over musician’s death in pub crash
PUBLISHED: 13:22 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 04 November 2020
A man has been summoned to court in connection with the death of a musician outside a pub.
Stuart McClung, a 36-year-old guitarist from Colchester, died from multiple injuries following a collision outside a pub last November.
The crash happened in the early morning of November 3 outside The Spinnaker pub in Hythe Quay.
Essex Police announced on Wednesday that a man was due to appear in court to face a charge in connection with the fatal collision.
Mr McClung died after a car was in collision with the pub smoking area at about 12.50am.
An inquest was opened and adjourned for a date yet to be fixed.
A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash.
Bandile Xozumti, of Waterside Lane, Colchester, has been summonsed to Colchester Magistrates’ Court on January 19 to face a charge of causing death by careless driving.
