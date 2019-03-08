E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New images unveiled of multi-million pound student flats development

PUBLISHED: 09:32 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 08 October 2019

Work has started on building 252 student homes on the former bus depot site in Magdalen Street, Colchester Picture: HOST/TIGER DEVELOPMENTS

Work has started on building 252 student homes on the former bus depot site in Magdalen Street, Colchester Picture: HOST/TIGER DEVELOPMENTS

HOST/TIGER DEVELOPMENTS

Work has started on a £16million development aimed at providing more than 250 new homes for university students in Colchester.

The £16m scheme is due for completion in August 2020 Picture: HOST/TIGER DEVELOPMENTSThe £16m scheme is due for completion in August 2020 Picture: HOST/TIGER DEVELOPMENTS

New artist's impressions from student accommodation provider Host reveal the scale of the development, on the site of the former bus depot in Magdalen Street.

Self-contained studio flats, en-suite 'cluster' apartments with private bedrooms and bathrooms, a gym, quiet study area and seminar room are all planned for the scheme, which was given the green light in October 2018.

If all goes to plan, the flats will be ready in August 2020, with the first students set to move in the following month.

"This development in Colchester town centre will provide a great place for students to live within a very short distance of the University of Essex, one of the top 10 fastest growing universities in the UK," said Keith Dean, of developers Host and Tiger.

Developers Host said the first students should move in next September Picture: HOST/TIGER DEVELOPMENTSDevelopers Host said the first students should move in next September Picture: HOST/TIGER DEVELOPMENTS

"It will offer first year students a welcoming, reassuring and stress-free start to their university life."

It is also hoped the development will revitalise the Magdalen Street area.

Anti-social behaviour has been an issue at the former bus depot in recent years, with a number of arson attacks reported since 2017.

Planning officers at Colchester Borough Council had previously expressed hopes that the student flats scheme would help to regenerate the area.

However, there were some objectors - including former Colchester MP Bob Russell, who came out against these plans and a similar scheme planned for the former bus station, in the town's so-called Cultural Quarter.

He opposed the granting of planning permission for the Magdalen Street development, adding: "The borough council sold the site of the former council bus garage in Magdalen Street for student accommodation, and what we have here is a building completely out of keeping both in scale and appearance."

He also criticised the current state of the building, which is under construction, branding it "hideous".

A CBC spokesman said: "The objections raised by Sir Bob Russell regarding the detailed design and contextual appropriateness were carefully considered by the planning committee as part of their deliberations."

Developer Alumno's separate bid for 336 student rooms and a Travelodge hotel in the Cultural Quarter was thrown out by the council's planning committee in February.

The authority is set to defend its decision to reject the plans at an inquiry next week.

