Photography student shortlisted in prestigious awards

The wedding image which has seen Barney Maguire shortlisted for a national award Picture: BARNEY MAGUIRE Archant

A student from West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious British Photography Awards.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barney Maguire has been shortlisted for the British Photography Awards Picture: SUPPLIED BY WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Barney Maguire has been shortlisted for the British Photography Awards Picture: SUPPLIED BY WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Barney Maguire, from Barrow, has been named in the wedding category at the globally-recognised awards, which will held at the Savoy Hotel in London on January 28.

The 17-year-old photography student said: “It’s amazing to have been shortlisted, I still can’t quite believe it. The wedding category was one of the most popular so I was shocked to have reached this point.”

Nathan Terry, photography course director at West Suffolk College, said “Barney has been shortlisted for a number of competitions in the past and is an excellent technician. He is one of the best all round photographers I have had the pleasure of teaching.

“I have no doubt Barney will go on to achieve great things, I’m certain we will be hearing the name Barney Maguire in the future.”