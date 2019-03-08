E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Students and pupils remember the fallen

PUBLISHED: 14:38 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 07 November 2019

Students and pupils work together on the crosses Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

West Suffolk College and a Needham Market primary school have joined forces to commemorate Armistice Day this year.

The 20 pupils from Bosmere Primary School visited the college's Milburn Campus in Bury St Edmunds where they worked with carpentry students to construct wooden crosses and kneeling soldiers which they then helped to cut out and paint.

These will form part of the remembrance display in Needham Market, where the Bosmere pupils will write the names of fallen Needham servicemen on them.

Brian Tunbridge, lecturer in Wood Trades at the college said: "It was an honour for us to have Bosmere Primary in to work with our students on this important project to remember our fallen heroes."

Rachel Tunbridge, a teacher at Bosmere Primary, said: "In Needham Market we contribute towards a community project for Remembrance Day every year.

"The collaboration with the college started last year when it was 100 years since the end of WW1. The pupils visited the West Suffolk College Milburn Campus to do the same last year and it was such a success that we wanted to continue this partnership to mark remembrance this year."

On Monday, the pupils from Bosmere Primary will gather at the Jubilee Memorial in Needham Market.

There will be a public service of remembrance in which they will recite In Flanders Fields, perform 'Keep the Homefires Burning' and lay a poppy wreath on behalf of the school. Students from the college will join them.

