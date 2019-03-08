E-edition Read the EADT online edition
School students' art project on display

PUBLISHED: 21:31 22 August 2019

One of the works by Thomas Gainsborough School that has gone on display in the exhibition in Colchester Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM

One of the works by Thomas Gainsborough School that has gone on display in the exhibition in Colchester Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM

THOMAS GAINSBOROUGH SCHOOL

Students from Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard, near Sudbury, have had their work showcased in a special exhibition in Colchester.

'Beyond Plastic' at The Minories gallery is by Year 8 and 9 students from Thomas Gainsborough School and explores man's relationship with plastic.

It includes a selection of solo artists, schools and organisations. how it is impacting the seas, beaches and environmental landscape of East Anglia and beyond.

The exhibition, curated by lead artist Michele Webber, includes a selection of solo artists, schools and organisations displaying projects and installations and is complemented by an open exhibition of artworks in the Girling room.

Year 8 and 9 students from Thomas Gainsborough School have created group compositions combining pastel and painting with recycled bottles, plastic bags woven into hanging sculptures and compositions on panels accompanied by poems about the damage caused by modern plastic use.

Ed Clark, head of art, said: "The students have shown innovation and creativity and a clear understanding of the work of other contemporary artists to develop work exploring this extremely important issue. We are very proud of the work they have produced."

Entry to the exhibition is free and it runs between 10am and 5pm every day until Friday 30th August, closing at 4pm on Sunday.

To find out more about the exhibition go to the Minories Galleries page on Facebook.

