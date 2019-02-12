Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupils are the first in Haverhill to become Dementia Friends

PUBLISHED: 13:39 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 22 February 2019

Pupils at Burton End Primary Academy in Haverhill have become Dementia Friends Picture: YOPEY

Pupils at Burton End Primary Academy in Haverhill have become Dementia Friends Picture: YOPEY

A Haverhill primary school has become the first in the town to create a pool of young Dementia Friends.

Burton End Primary Academy has teamed up with local charity YOPEY for the Alzheimer’s Society programme, which has helped students learn about dementia and the small ways they can help.

To foster this empathy and understanding, year five pupils have visited elderly residents at the nearby Meadows Care Home.

So far YOPEY has made four classes at Burton End – about 90 pupils – into Dementia Friends.

Karen Sheargold, headteacher of Burton End Primary Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of the pupils’ commitment to the Dementia Friends programme and their overall understanding of dementia.

“The partnership with YOPEY is helping to take away the fear of dementia while also bridging the generational gap when it comes to providing support.

“We have developed a great relationship with the care home and I have seen some of the residents light up when our pupils walk in. But the visits have also helped our pupils focus on developing empathy – which is one of the values at Burton End.”

Tony Gearing MBE, founder of YOPEY, said he had already forged close links with other schools including Thomas Gainsborough School which, like Burton End, is also part of the Unity Schools Partnership.

Mr Gearing said: “We are delighted to support Burton End Academy in making the group of Dementia Friends within the school.

“The excitement and anticipation of the young pupils when we go into the school is palpable.”

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you seen missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan and 12-year-old Isabella Gul from Harwich?

Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan (left) and 12-year-old Isabella Gul (right) from Harwich Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Wounds to murder victim ‘caused by more than one knife’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Hero police officer who found distressed missing teenager is praised

Harwich Special Constable Jack Tuck helped to find a distressed teenager. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Council magazines funded by taxpayer ‘electioneering’ and ‘Tory propaganda’ opposition groups claim

The Your Council magazines issued by Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Leiston in good heart ahead of Alvechurch test at Victory Road

Leiston's Joe Jefford heads the ball down for Leiston, where he has now played more than 400 games. Photo: PAUL VOLLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists