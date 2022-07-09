Students bring roller skating back to Felixstowe
- Credit: Inspire Suffolk/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Students on Inspire's Team Programme have helped bring roller skating back to Felixstowe.
The students, Jessica Foxhall, Courtney Herring, Keeley Oates and Jenna Carstensen from the Felixstowe Team, are using their social action by bringing the sporting pastime to the coast with Manning's Amusements and Ipswich Skating Club.
The team has helped organise, clean, fit-out and paint a storage provided by Manning's, which will enable ISC to provide club-based skating activities, operating from 'the shed' in the Beach Street complex.
The work will also make way for over 100 extra pairs of skates from Felixstowe School and clear space to store music, lighting and equipment.
The team chose this project to leave a legacy for the community and help others like them access opportunities.
One of the team, Jenna Carstensen said: "We are thrilled to be part of something that leaves a lasting impression on our town and will allow other young people to enjoy the skating facilities for years to come."
Felixstowe Team leader, Steven Prentice, said: "Our young people are really excelled in what was a very physical Community project.
"As their tutor, I am really proud of their planning for the project, work ethic and resilience throughout."