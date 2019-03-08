E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Students celebrated at annual graduation ceremony

PUBLISHED: 19:38 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 12 October 2019

Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hundreds of students were celebrated in the annual graduation ceremony held by the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College.

Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStudents from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family, friends and civic leaders joined proud students who received their degrees during a prestigious ceremony at St Edmundsbury Cathedral today.

The event started with a procession through the Abbey Gardens to the cathedral before the traditional graduation ceremony and celebration afterwards.

Our photographer captured the happy students and their families celebrating their achievements.

Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStudents from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStudents from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A family take a selfie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA family take a selfie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Davide, Alessandro and Manuela Lombardi celebrate the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDavide, Alessandro and Manuela Lombardi celebrate the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Davide, Alessandro and Manuela Lombardi celebrate the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDavide, Alessandro and Manuela Lombardi celebrate the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Leanne Savage and Megan Coleman celebrating their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLeanne Savage and Megan Coleman celebrating their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chiedozie Uzor, Sophie Williams and Kya Butcher celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChiedozie Uzor, Sophie Williams and Kya Butcher celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Leanne Savage and Megan Coleman celebrating their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLeanne Savage and Megan Coleman celebrating their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Caty Bance-Johnson and Jade Perry mark the occasion by throwing their hats in the air Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCaty Bance-Johnson and Jade Perry mark the occasion by throwing their hats in the air Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Early Years lecturers Teresa Jarvis and Nicola Thompson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEarly Years lecturers Teresa Jarvis and Nicola Thompson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chiedozie Uzor, Sophie Williams and Kya Butcher celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChiedozie Uzor, Sophie Williams and Kya Butcher celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStudents from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStudents from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

