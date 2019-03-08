Gallery
Students celebrated at annual graduation ceremony
PUBLISHED: 19:38 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 12 October 2019
Hundreds of students were celebrated in the annual graduation ceremony held by the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College.
Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Family, friends and civic leaders joined proud students who received their degrees during a prestigious ceremony at St Edmundsbury Cathedral today.
The event started with a procession through the Abbey Gardens to the cathedral before the traditional graduation ceremony and celebration afterwards.
Our photographer captured the happy students and their families celebrating their achievements.
A family take a selfie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Davide, Alessandro and Manuela Lombardi celebrate the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Davide, Alessandro and Manuela Lombardi celebrate the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Leanne Savage and Megan Coleman celebrating their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Chiedozie Uzor, Sophie Williams and Kya Butcher celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Leanne Savage and Megan Coleman celebrating their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Caty Bance-Johnson and Jade Perry mark the occasion by throwing their hats in the air Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Early Years lecturers Teresa Jarvis and Nicola Thompson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Chiedozie Uzor, Sophie Williams and Kya Butcher celebrate their graduation day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
