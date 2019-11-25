Students evacuated after chip pan fire in university halls

Students were evacuated after a kitchen chip pan blaze at a university halls building in Colchester.

Two crews from Colchester attended the building around 3.50am today at Boundary Road in the town and all Essex University students based in the halls were evacuated immediately after the fire alarm sounded.

On arrival, firefighters found the blaze in a second floor kitchen and managed to extinguish it by 4.37am.

The kitchen suffered fire damage and adjoining flats suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, according to Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

Watch manager Richard Lark, Colchester Fire Station, said: "This incident shows how quickly a chip pan fire can spread and how much damage it can cause.

"Thankfully the students did the right thing once the pan caught fire - they did not attempt to extinguish it, but instead immediately left the building.

"I urge anyone who is cooking food in oil to follow our safety instructions."