Three students fined £10,000 each for hosting house party

Three University of East Anglia (UEA) students were each fined £10,000 for their role in the Norwich house party over the weekend. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

Three students from the University of East Anglia have each been handed £10,000 fines after throwing a house party for a 100-strong crowd.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of 32 students from the University of Essex were fined £200 each over the weekend for hosting gatherings of more than six people. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX A total of 32 students from the University of Essex were fined £200 each over the weekend for hosting gatherings of more than six people. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

Police were called to the address in Bowthorpe Road, Norwich, at around 1.10am on Sunday, October 11, to break up a party hosted by students attending the UEA.

Two women, both aged 20, and a third, aged 19, who lived at the property were each fined the five-figure sum for their role in the gathering.

You may also want to watch:

The fixed penalty notice is for breaking the ‘Rule of Six’ imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In Colchester, a total of 32 University of Essex students were fined for breaking the rule of six over the weekend.

Several gatherings of more than six people were discovered by police on Friday and Saturday night, resulting in £200 fixed penalty notices being handed out to all involved.

Also in Essex, the organiser of a wedding party in Margaretting was fined £10,000 on Sunday after hosting 80 guests for a sit-down dinner.

The 41-year-old man who organised the event was the first person in the county to be summonsed to court for the breach in coronavirus legislation.