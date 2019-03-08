Sunshine and Showers

Colourful mural brightens up hospital courtyard

PUBLISHED: 14:33 08 March 2019

Left to right: Meredith Halls, 17, Ruth Burgess, 17, Lottie Ellis, 17, Gabrielle Murphy, 18, in front of the mural they have created for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: WSHT

Left to right: Meredith Halls, 17, Ruth Burgess, 17, Lottie Ellis, 17, Gabrielle Murphy, 18, in front of the mural they have created for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: WSHT

WSHT

Students from a Bury St Edmunds school have gifted a mural they have created to West Suffolk Hospital in their town.

The group from King Edward VI School produced the piece for staff and students to enjoy at the Drummond Education Centre, based at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, as part of a sixth form art project.

Marcus Powling, development officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), said: “We’re really thrilled with the artwork, and it has really brightened up the courtyard for our staff and visitors to use as a breakout space after studying.

“The students have been dedicated and positive throughout, and it has been a pleasure working with them and seeing their creation come to life.

“I’d like to thank them and their teachers for their generosity, and wish them the best of luck in their future exams.”

West Suffolk Hospital is in Hardwick Lane.

