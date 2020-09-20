Teacher and staff member test positive for Covid-19 at Bury St Edmunds high school

Around 50 students are isolating at a Bury St Edmunds high school after one teacher and one member of support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

On the advice of Public Health England and Public Health Suffolk, around 50 pupils and seven staff members at King Edward VI School - both support and teaching – who have been in close contact with the two staff members who tested positive have been instructed to isolate at home for 14 days.

Lee Walker, headteacher at King Edward VI School, said: “We are continuing to work very closely with Suffolk County Council and Public Health England, all of whom continue to advise us. The health, safety and well-being of our school community remains our number one priority.”

An incident management team, consisting of representatives from Public Health England, Public Health Suffolk, Children and Young People services at Suffolk County Council and the school’s leadership team, has been formed to deal with the issue.

Stuart Keeble, director of Public Health at Suffolk County Council, said: “Understandably this news may worry parents, we want to reassure you that the risk of COVID-19 to children and transmission of it between children and staff is low. It is safe for children to be in school and incredibly important for their development and wellbeing.

“We will continue to offer our guidance to King Edward VI School and support them to protect students and staff to be at school safely.”

Dr Jorg Hoffmann, deputy director for Health Protection, Public Health England East, said: “We have worked with the school to identify any staff and students who need to self-isolate before returning to school. Using the bubble system in schools can help us do that quickly, efficiently and without causing disruption to the rest of the school. Our ultimate aim is to protect the staff and pupils of the school and prevent any further spread.”

The news comes after a staff member at a Bury primary school also tested positive for Covid-19.

All staff and children in the Year 2 ‘bubble’ at Abbots Green Primary Academy, in Airfield Road, have been asked to isolate for 14 days following notification of the incident on September 14.