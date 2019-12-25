Students left homeless at Christmas following fire in accommodation

A group of students have been made homeless after an electrical fault started a fire in their accommodation on Christmas Eve.

Fire crews were called to a house in Wesley Avenue, Colchester, shortly after 1pm yesterday after residents heard their smoke alarm going off and realised they could also smell smoke.

On arrival firefighters were faced with smoke pouring out of an upstairs window. After tackling the fire, firefighters found the origin to be an electrical fault in one of the bedrooms and say the house is no longer habitable.

The fire damage in the bedroom and the smoke damage throughout the first floor has meant the students have been left without a home for Christmas.

Crew Manager Darren Waite, Colchester Fire Station, said:" Thankfully the residents were alerted to the first sign of fire in their home by their smoke alarm.

"They then did the right thing by getting out, staying out and calling 999.

"Our firefighters swiftly brought the fire under control and extinguished it within 15 minutes.

"This Christmas the easiest way to protect your family from fire is by ensuring you have a working smoke alarm and regularly testing it."