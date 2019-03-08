Heavy Showers

'Impressive' end-of-year exhibition of students' art

PUBLISHED: 13:07 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 26 July 2019

Students Milly Wingate, Aimee Sharp and Tilly Mace with art teacher Angela Bowman Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Students Milly Wingate, Aimee Sharp and Tilly Mace with art teacher Angela Bowman Picture: GOODERHAM PR

GOODERHAM PR

An annual arts exhibition showcasing the work of GCSE and A-level students has been supported by the local mayor.

Sudbury mayor Robert Spivey was among those who attended the exhibition Picture: GOODERHAM PRSudbury mayor Robert Spivey was among those who attended the exhibition Picture: GOODERHAM PR

More than 200 students from Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard had their work on display at the school last week at an evening event attended by staff and family members as well as Sudbury mayor Robert Spivey.

It comes just a few weeks after Thomas Gainsborough students organised the Sudbury As Our Canvas exhibition, which saw their works of art hung from inside shop windows in the town centre.

Ed Clark, head of art at the school, said: "It has been an amazing few weeks showcasing our students' fantastic works of art and the wide array of different artwork they have produced.

An annual arts exhibition showcasing the work of GCSE and A-level students at Thomas Gainsborough School has been hailed a success Picture: GOODERHAM PRAn annual arts exhibition showcasing the work of GCSE and A-level students at Thomas Gainsborough School has been hailed a success Picture: GOODERHAM PR

"It was fitting to round this off with another impressive end-of-year art exhibition for our brilliant GCSE and A-level students.

"I would like to congratulate them on their hard work as well as thank all our staff for going the extra mile in the last few weeks. I would also like to thank Sudbury mayor Robert Spivey for attending the exhibition."

