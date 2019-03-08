Heavy Showers

Study into town multi-storey car park would be a ‘waste of money’

PUBLISHED: 11:48 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 14 March 2019

County Councillor Jack Owen. Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

County Councillor Jack Owen. Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Archant

A feasibility study into a potential new multi-storey car park in Sudbury would be a “waste of money”, according to a former town mayor.

Peter Beer has proposed a motion for a feasibility study into a multi-storey car park in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANTPeter Beer has proposed a motion for a feasibility study into a multi-storey car park in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Jack Owen, county councillor for Sudbury, said calls for Babergh District Council (BDC) to launch a study and business plan into a new town car park is not “in the interests” of people in the town.

In his motion to Babergh District Council (BDC), Peter Beer, county councillor for Great Cornard, said the potential installation of a multi-storey car park would address the “chaos ensuing from the lack of parking availability and high levels of congestion” in Sudbury.

Mr Beer also highlighted the need for the multi-storey car park following Suffolk County Council’s decision to shelve plans for a bypass last year.

In the motion, he said: “We would like BDC to take this seriously by immediately actioning a feasibility check and business plan inclusive of costs, to be reported back within six months.

“This is particularly important considering news that the Sudbury relief road has been shelved for the foreseeable future.

“The knock-on effect of the above could allow BDC to support the opening-up of the top of North Street to traffic accessing North Street car park.

“In turn, pedestrianising the remainder of North Street.”

But Jack Owen, county councillor for Sudbury and former town mayor, said the idea should be “kicked into touch”.

“We don’t need a multi-storey car park in Sudbury and we don’t need to waste money on a study looking into it.

“The only thing a multi-storey car park would do is introduce car parking charges into Sudbury.

“It’s not in the interests of retailers in Sudbury and it’s not in the interests of the public.

“Why waste money on it? I don’t support the motion and I don’t even want to see it on the agenda, it should be kicked into touch.”

Sue Ayres, district councillor and current mayor of Sudbury, said: “I’m not sure a multi-storey car park is right for the town. There would be parking charges for a start.

“Parking is a problem in Sudbury but my biggest concern at the moment is the HGVs coming through the town.

“That is something which needs addressing.”

The motion will be discussed by Babergh’s full council on Tuesday.

