Introducing our first Ipswich Picture of the Week

PUBLISHED: 08:26 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 22 February 2019

Our first picture of the week winner is Steven Bailey, with this fantastic sunrise shot on the banks of the River Orwell. Picture: STEVEN BAILEY

Archant

The sun is rising earlier as spring’s on its way, making for some incredible photo opportunities, as our Picture of the Week shows.

The winning snap, posted by Steven Bailey (@HermanBailey43) on Tuesday, perfectly captures the stunning views on offer on the outskirts of our town.

Steven said: “I woke up, looked out of my bedroom window and saw the sunrise and just knew I had to get out and take some pictures.”

The inaugural winner of our competition, Steven’s picture will also be shared in our newspaper and Instagram page.

Think you can do better? Or have a great picture of Ipswich already? Then why not enter our competition by posting your picture on Instagram using the #IpswichPOTW.

We’ll be sharing our favourite entries on our Instagram story throughout the week, so keep your eyes peeled.

Make sure to follow us @IpswichStar24 and @EADT24 for more great pictures across the county.

