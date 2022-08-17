Fire crews spend eight hours tackling north Suffolk field blaze overnight
Published: 7:37 AM August 17, 2022
- Credit: Chris Reynolds
Firefighters spent almost eight hours bringing a field blaze in north Suffolk under control overnight.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to land off Stuston Lane in Stuston, near Diss, shortly before 11pm on Tuesday.
Crews from Diss, Halesworth, Stradbroke, Eye, Ixworth and Debenham fire stations attended the scene.
Pictures taken in the early hours of Wednesday showed a huge stack still ablaze.
A stop was called by the fire service at 6.38am, though one engine remains on the scene.