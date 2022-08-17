Fire crews spend eight hours tackling north Suffolk field blaze overnight

Firefighters spent almost eight hours tackling the blaze - Credit: Chris Reynolds

Firefighters spent almost eight hours bringing a field blaze in north Suffolk under control overnight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to land off Stuston Lane in Stuston, near Diss, shortly before 11pm on Tuesday.

Crews from Diss, Halesworth, Stradbroke, Eye, Ixworth and Debenham fire stations attended the scene.

The fire broke out in Stuston shortly before 11pm - Credit: Chris Reynolds

Pictures taken in the early hours of Wednesday showed a huge stack still ablaze.

A stop was called by the fire service at 6.38am, though one engine remains on the scene.