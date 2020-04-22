Plans for housing estate approved despite mass objection

A 34 home estate has been given the go ahead in Church Road in Stutton near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A new 34-home estate is set to be built in a Suffolk village after plans were approved despite mass public objection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposals for the homes, which will be erected on land east of Church Road in Stutton, near Ipswich, were submitted in April 2019.

Outline planning permission was approved this week by Babergh District Council under delegated powers given to officers.

Developer Hopkins and Moore said the estate will provide an “excellent response” to the need for further housing, which “maximises the positive aspects of the site’s location”.

However, villagers have been quick to oppose the plans.

The planning application received 63 public comments online, 60 of which raised concerns over the homes.

Common concerns included narrow roads near the site, which residents said would not be able to cope with the extra cars the estate would bring to the area.

The site is also in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), which some fear will be ruined by the new development.

A statement from Stutton Parish Council said: “The parish council is disappointed with the unimaginative design of the development considering it is situated in an AONB.

You may also want to watch:

“A development of this nature would vastly change the nature of the area.

“In particular the hedgerow along Church Road which is a typical Suffolk landscape feature.

“The council is concerned that the overall appearance and the size of the dwelling in the development are not in keeping with the village.”

One resident added: “The design of the homes featured on Church Road are not in keeping with the character of this rural outlook which is an AONB. They are more suited to an urban landscape.

“Church Road is a narrow highway and the safety of pedestrians and vehicles alike will be compromised.

“Access and parking issues will undoubtedly be difficult, to say the least, especially during construction.”

A range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes will be built on the land, as well as garages and on road car parking.

Hopkins and Moore will now have to satisfy a number of conditions before construction can begin.