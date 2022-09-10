Sudbury pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Ellen Murphy, the Mayor of Sudbury (right) and Derek Davis, vice chair of Babergh District Council, laying wreaths in memory of Her Majesty The Queen - Credit: Tom Cann

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people in Sudbury have shared their tributes and memories of the country's longest-reigning monarch.

As flowers started to be laid early in the morning outside Sudbury Town Hall, people in the town gave their reactions to the 96-year-old's death.

Patricia Brooks, 76, said: "She will be missed very much, she was a great lady.

Harry and Jenson Goodwin laying flowers for The Queen - Credit: Tom Cann

"You can sort of feel it in the air, almost as though the atmosphere has gone down due to this."

Her husband Philip, 86, said: "She will never be replaced."

Husband and Wife, Ron and Kris Hemson, both 75, said: "It is really upsetting because she has been perfect all the way through, she has done what monarchs do, but she has done it with love and care.

Flowers were laid outside Sudbury Town Hall in honour of Queen Elizabeth || - Credit: Tom Cann

"She is with her husband now."

Tim Seppings, 58, said: "I was very sad. Unfortunately, it was a case of waiting for the news, but it was really sad when it did happen."

Flowers were being laid throughout the day outside the town hall, with condolence books being set out in the Mayor's Room for people to sign, in front of a painting of the Queen.

Tim Seppings from Sudbury, left flowers in The Queen's honour - Credit: Tom Cann

Glyn and Cheryl Appleby - Credit: Tom Cann

One message in the book, written by Glyn Appleby, said: "Queen Elizabeth, you were a special lady. Thanks for ruling over us for 70 years."

Another, written by Cheryl Appleby, said: "To our role model and leader, our Queen, Elizabeth 2nd, may you rest in peace."

Edward Smith, 85, said: "I was sad, I put the news on and it was flashing saying under medical attention, and I thought she might have a few more days, but unfortunately, passed away, really sad."

Mr Edward Smith, 85 - Credit: Tom Cann

Indre Hadley, 57 - Credit: Tom Cann

Indre Hadley, 57, said: "She was beautiful, she always looked nice and she lived a long and healthy life.

"I was gobsmacked and had tears."

Pam and Julian Prosser, both 68, said: "I think it is a really sad loss to our country, she was a lovely lady and I feel for the family, it is awful losing a mum.

Julian and Pam Prosser - Credit: Tom Cann

"Her smiles were always genuine, and what a wonderful job she has done for this country. She steered us through basically, nearly three-quarters of a century, and I think what has been achieved in Britain, couldn’t have been achieved without a figurehead.

The Mayor of Sudbury, Ellen Murphy, said: "I wish to place on record my deep sense of loss at the sad death of our late sovereign, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth ||."

Derek Davis from Babergh District Council and the Mayor of Sudbury, Ellen Murphy - Credit: Tom Cann