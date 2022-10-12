'Bigger trophy cabinet' needed for Bury in Bloom after national success
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Bury St Edmunds has celebrated success at the RHS Britain in Bloom finals, extending its achievement at regional level to national awards.
The Suffolk town won the gold award for the Business Improvement District Town Centre and City Centre category, competing with seven other towns and cities around the United Kingdom.
The Royal Horticultural Society also presented organisers with an additional award for Innovation in Community Engagement.
This immediately follows Bury St Edmunds' success in the Anglia in Bloom awards, where they received four gold awards, one silver gilt and two silver awards.
Bury in Bloom co-ordinator David Irvine joked that they would need a "bigger trophy cabinet," which he said is "a lovely problem to deal with".
The Britain in Bloom judges were particularly impressed with Bury St Edmunds' commitment to being 100% peat-free since 2021 following two years of trials.
The town was also given praise for the installation of a major rainwater harvesting scheme which enables them to be self-sufficient when it comes to watering close to 500 hanging baskets and floral displays.
Most Read
- 1 'It's been amazing': Owners of popular Suffolk farm shop to hand over reins
- 2 Popular town centre café takes over former pub
- 3 55 homes on school playing field details agreed
- 4 Town's average home crowds put them among best-supported clubs in Europe
- 5 Fraudster farmer found guilty after racking up £765,000 of debt
- 6 20-mile stretch of A14 in Suffolk to close next year as road resurfaced
- 7 Another huge crowd expected as Town host Imps
- 8 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 9 Suffolk dancer who worked with Black Eyed Peas to star in Netflix show
- 10 Where is Suffolk's 'shipwreck graveyard?'
Mr Irvine added: "The overall impression we tried to create was one of a floral town tackling challenges in a changing climate while embracing 21st century technology.
"Bury in Bloom enjoys massive 'goodwill' and is supported by the Business Improvement District Our Bury St Edmunds, local business sponsors, the town and district council, as well as hundreds of volunteers."
Despite the hot weather, the Britain in Bloom judges were treated during their summer visit to a tour of the Abbey Gardens by Bury Rickshaw team as they viewed the Peacock in the Park community art project, the central beds and the floral labyrinth.
Mr Irvine noted that Bury St Edmunds' effort is now much more than horticultural achievement and floral displays, adding: "the community and environmental projects make up 60% of the judging score and our high level of involvement in these areas was a major contribution to winning the Gold".
The judges were impressed by the wide-scale 'Front Garden' competition earlier this year, which involved 80 judges visiting nearly 20,000 front gardens across the town.
The Greenfingers Competition for schools, nurseries and care homes, the Britannia in Bloom at Britannia House, a shelter for abuse sufferers and the Bury in Plume community project were also given special mentions.