'Bigger trophy cabinet' needed for Bury in Bloom after national success

Bury St Edmunds has celebrated success at the RHS Britain in Bloom finals, extending its achievement at regional level to national awards.

The Royal Horticultural Society also presented organisers with an additional award for Innovation in Community Engagement.

The Suffolk town won the gold award for the Business Improvement District Town Centre and City Centre category, competing with seven other towns and cities around the United Kingdom. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This immediately follows Bury St Edmunds' success in the Anglia in Bloom awards, where they received four gold awards, one silver gilt and two silver awards.

The Britain in Bloom judges were particularly impressed with Bury St Edmunds' commitment to being 100% peat-free since 2021 following two years of trials.

Bury in Bloom co-ordinator David Irvine joked that they would need a "bigger trophy cabinet". - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The town was also given praise for the installation of a major rainwater harvesting scheme which enables them to be self-sufficient when it comes to watering close to 500 hanging baskets and floral displays.

Mr Irvine added: "The overall impression we tried to create was one of a floral town tackling challenges in a changing climate while embracing 21st century technology.

"Bury in Bloom enjoys massive 'goodwill' and is supported by the Business Improvement District Our Bury St Edmunds, local business sponsors, the town and district council, as well as hundreds of volunteers."

Despite the hot weather, the Britain in Bloom judges were treated during their summer visit to a tour of the Abbey Gardens by Bury Rickshaw team as they viewed the Peacock in the Park community art project, the central beds and the floral labyrinth.

Mr Irvine noted that Bury St Edmunds' effort is now much more than horticultural achievement and floral displays, adding: "the community and environmental projects make up 60% of the judging score and our high level of involvement in these areas was a major contribution to winning the Gold".

A team of volunteers come together to sell plants from the Abbey Gardens twice a year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The judges were impressed by the wide-scale 'Front Garden' competition earlier this year, which involved 80 judges visiting nearly 20,000 front gardens across the town.

The Greenfingers Competition for schools, nurseries and care homes, the Britannia in Bloom at Britannia House, a shelter for abuse sufferers and the Bury in Plume community project were also given special mentions.