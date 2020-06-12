E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Furore as community leaders vent frustration over Governments possible two-metre rule reduction

PUBLISHED: 18:37 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:38 12 June 2020

Community Warden Supervisor Bradley Smith and his son Logan (pictured) have been implementing social distancing measures around Sudbury under the two-metre rule. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

Community Warden Supervisor Bradley Smith and his son Logan (pictured) have been implementing social distancing measures around Sudbury under the two-metre rule. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

Archant

Rumours that Boris Johnson is reviewing social distancing measures has been met with anger and frustration by Suffolk communities who have invested heavily in signage and markings to allow non-essential shops to open.

Pictured Aldeburgh High Street. The Town Council said: Pictured Aldeburgh High Street. The Town Council said: "Whether its right or wrong to reduce it from two metres to one, its not our decision." Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson promised to “keep that two-metre rule under constant review” as he faced mounting pressure from fellow MPs to reduce the distancing guidelines from two-metres to one-metre.

With towns and cities across the UK ready to open non-essential shops and businesses and welcome back their customers, the last-minute change could prove costly and a drain on resources.

Community leaders have spoken of the “stress” involved at having to change provisions already in place and say it is “too late” to be making this judgement creating added pressure on already strained economy.

MORE: Sudbury prepares to welcome back shoppers

The Codfather in Sudbury has already re-opened with two-metre social distancing measures in place outside. Picture: GEMMA JARVISThe Codfather in Sudbury has already re-opened with two-metre social distancing measures in place outside. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Rachel Price, town centre manager for Sudbury, said: “We have been preparing for the shops re-opening on the two-metre distancing rule. For them it’s just another metre, but for us it’s the investment of paint, placards, notices and stencils never mind the manpower involved. We’ve received no subsidy to put these measurements in place and a lot of businesses have already invested in it.

“We’ve organised massive infrastructure changes all based on the two-metre distancing guidelines. The government needs to recognise the science - if we are safer at two-metres then that’s what we need to do.

You may also want to watch:

“If the law now changes two days before the shops re-open, we will have to change signage and notices and all manner of things and there is a massive cost implication involved.”

However, she added: “A one-metre rule would help with the spacing of tables and chairs in restaurants but it’s too late to be making these kinds of decisions. It puts enormous stress and pressure on our towns and businesses. The flippancy of the remark has not considered the investment towns have already made.”

MORE: Roads closed and additional market day announced for Sudbury Ruth Proctor, clerk for Aldeburgh Town Council, said: “We haven’t specified any distancing measures around Aldeburgh at all purely because we thought this might change in the future. It’s about safety and social distancing regulations, whatever they may be at given time. Whether it’s right or wrong to reduce it from two metres to one, it’s not our decision. But I can sympathise with other towns who have already put measures in place at two-metres.”

Discussing Aldeburgh re-opening further shops on Monday, she said: “We’re lucky to have lots of independent shops that are also essential so most of our shops remained open anyway.

“I think it’s just about being prepared as much as we can be.

“We just don’t know what to expect.”

MORE: Ipswich offers shoppers 5 hours free parking

Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision, said: “In Ipswich, we are advising people to maintain distance in accordance with current government advice.

“Most businesses in the town – especially the leisure and hospitality sector which is unlikely to be able to reopen until July at the earliest – favour a reduction in the current two-metre distancing guideline.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Poulter reports his own office to regulator after accidental data breach

Dr Dan Poulter has reported his office to the Information Commissioner. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Former MP and Suffolk villager charged over indecent image of child

Former parliamentary private secretary to the Defence Secretary, Eric Joyce, pictured while a Labour MP Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA WIRE

Disqualified packaging boss to pay £65k after breaching ban

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours found man’s body after climbing through window

Christopher Chinnery was found by neighbours in Sudbury Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Missing man found dead at airfield

An inquest has been opened into the case of a man found dead in Elmsett Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24