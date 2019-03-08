Multi-storey car parks, bus support and parking permits to be assessed in Sudbury and Hadleigh

Car parking in Sudbury will be reviewed if Babergh District Council's cabinet approves the review. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for a major review of parking in Hadleigh and Sudbury have been tabled which could see fresh measures to support public transport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Beer said the review was needed as a result of parking problems and future growth. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Peter Beer said the review was needed as a result of parking problems and future growth. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

A motion was put forward to Babergh District Council's meeting on Tuesday by Conservative councillor Peter Beer which said that growing towns in the district and existing parking problems meant a thorough review was needed.

An amendment by Green group leader Robert Lindsay called for that review to include measures to encourage people to use cycles and public transport support.

The plans received cross-party support in the chamber, and must now go to the council's cabinet for a decision.

Mr Beer said: "This motion will give us as members the opportunity to get involved and call on the public to come up with suggestions and solutions as to how we should go forward.

Robert Lindsay said the review also needed to investigate measures for cycles and public transport. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Robert Lindsay said the review also needed to investigate measures for cycles and public transport. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"There are many problems in our major town of Sudbury.

You may also want to watch:

"As a result of growth and visitors in the future, our car parks are quite often full, and this means we may just need better minor works such as line markers, time limits or resident parking permits.

"We should not rule in or out at looking at a multi-storey car park, new improved car parks or other ideas throughout the district."

Mr Lindsay pointed to Ipswich Borough Council using car park charges to fund Ipswich Buses as a potential model Babergh could investigate.

He added: "We do need a review of parking. We cannot look at car drivers in isolation. There is a need to encourage them to use other forms of transport like feet, like a bicycle, like a bus, and we need to look at ways to fund those other bits of infrastructure.

"There's no reason why we as an authority can't take responsibility for providing public transport for people in towns like Sudbury and Hadleigh who are driving when they don't need to. If we look at it as sustainable transport as well as parking, it's win, win, win."

While part of the focus will be on the two major towns - Hadleigh and Sudbury - the review will assess measures across the whole district.

If the plans are approved by cabinet, it is not yet clear when the review may begin or when the first recommendations will be published.