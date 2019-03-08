E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Multi-storey car parks, bus support and parking permits to be assessed in Sudbury and Hadleigh

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 October 2019

Car parking in Sudbury will be reviewed if Babergh District Council's cabinet approves the review. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Car parking in Sudbury will be reviewed if Babergh District Council's cabinet approves the review. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for a major review of parking in Hadleigh and Sudbury have been tabled which could see fresh measures to support public transport.

Peter Beer said the review was needed as a result of parking problems and future growth. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODPeter Beer said the review was needed as a result of parking problems and future growth. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

A motion was put forward to Babergh District Council's meeting on Tuesday by Conservative councillor Peter Beer which said that growing towns in the district and existing parking problems meant a thorough review was needed.

An amendment by Green group leader Robert Lindsay called for that review to include measures to encourage people to use cycles and public transport support.

The plans received cross-party support in the chamber, and must now go to the council's cabinet for a decision.

Mr Beer said: "This motion will give us as members the opportunity to get involved and call on the public to come up with suggestions and solutions as to how we should go forward.

Robert Lindsay said the review also needed to investigate measures for cycles and public transport. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRobert Lindsay said the review also needed to investigate measures for cycles and public transport. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"There are many problems in our major town of Sudbury.

You may also want to watch:

"As a result of growth and visitors in the future, our car parks are quite often full, and this means we may just need better minor works such as line markers, time limits or resident parking permits.

"We should not rule in or out at looking at a multi-storey car park, new improved car parks or other ideas throughout the district."

Mr Lindsay pointed to Ipswich Borough Council using car park charges to fund Ipswich Buses as a potential model Babergh could investigate.

He added: "We do need a review of parking. We cannot look at car drivers in isolation. There is a need to encourage them to use other forms of transport like feet, like a bicycle, like a bus, and we need to look at ways to fund those other bits of infrastructure.

"There's no reason why we as an authority can't take responsibility for providing public transport for people in towns like Sudbury and Hadleigh who are driving when they don't need to. If we look at it as sustainable transport as well as parking, it's win, win, win."

While part of the focus will be on the two major towns - Hadleigh and Sudbury - the review will assess measures across the whole district.

If the plans are approved by cabinet, it is not yet clear when the review may begin or when the first recommendations will be published.

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Teen caught with knives told police they were for ‘cutting cheese and ham’

Aaron Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Teen caught with knives told police they were for ‘cutting cheese and ham’

Aaron Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman raped in town centre street

The woman was raped at 9.50pm on Tuesday October 21 in this popular street in the town centre. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

South Suffolk Labour hopeful withdrawn after anti-semitism row

Luke Cresswell was removed from the shortlist for the South Suffolk Labour nomination. Picture; BABERGH/MID SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Search underway near Ipswich station for ‘key evidence’ in attempted murder probe

Suffolk police, British Transport Police and Network Rail are working together to search for a piece of evidence in the Needham Market attempted murder investigation. Picture: ARCHANT

Murder probe launched after 39 bodies found in shipping container

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Lucky café in foodie heaven after landing record-breaking ‘miracle’ fungi

The Sail Loft restaurant and café-bar in Southwold has managed to find 15kg of ceps. Picture: THE SAIL LOFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists