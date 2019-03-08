E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Barclays claims market day in Sudbury is quietest day of the week!

PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 October 2019

Barclays Bank in Sudbury is now closed on Thursdays - market day in the town. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays Bank in Sudbury is now closed on Thursdays - market day in the town. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays Bank says it decided to close its Sudbury branch on a Thursday - the town's market day - because it was the quietest day of the week!

The Thursday closure came into effect this month, sparking disbelief among local councillors and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge.

However the bank said that people were put off coming in on Thursday because the car park outside the bank was occupied by market stalls.

A statement said: "We will be closed on Thursdays from October 14, despite being market day, as this is our quietest day of the week.

"However, the branch remains open five days a week including Saturdays, which provides flexibility for our busy customers and the opportunity to discuss their banking needs at a time that suits them.

"The new opening hours are aimed at complementing our digital and telephony channels which still remain an important part of our offering."

Deputy Sudbury Mayor Jack Owen had said he couldn't believe the bank was closing on Thursdays until he had seen it himself - and Mr Cartlidge said it was very inconvenient for customers who came into the town on that day to buy from the market stalls.

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

