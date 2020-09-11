Mystery over Sudbury bones goes on after DNA fails to match anyone on UK missing persons list

DNA taken from the remains of a man found in the River Stour in Sudbury has so far failed to match with anyone on the UK’s missing person database, it has been revealed.

The remains were discovered in two black bin bags found in the river near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge on Thursday August 27 sparking a major investigation to be launched by Suffolk Police.

So far, detectives have been able to establish the victim was an adult male and was likely to have been of an athletic or muscular build and it is hoped further tests may help to ascertain when he died.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, Head of Crime, said: “The UK Missing Persons Bureau hold records on every missing person in the country and where DNA profiles have been obtained, these are held on their database.

“We have run the initial profile we have of this individual through that database, but have not had a match at this time.

“There are other opportunities that remain open to us and we are continuing to develop these.

“However, as we have said from the outset, this is an investigation that will take considerable time.”

The DNA of the victim is now being compared across international and national databases, but police believe it will take some time to complete.

A post-mortem examination, conducted on Sunday, August 30, was not able to establish a cause of death or identify the man. Police have, however, confirmed it is not missing Suffolk teenager Luke Durbin or RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague.

Painstaking work to search the river and surrounding area has now been completed and after 10 days the areas under investigation have now been reopened to the public.

Suffolk police are being supported by the National Crime Agency throughout the investigation.

The initial searches were conducted with help from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit, Essex Police dog handlers and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR).

Det Ch Supt Bridger added: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this shocking discovery to come forward.

“Someone must know who the deceased was, or have information about who deposited the remains, so please come forward and talk to us – any information you give us will be dealt with in confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via the online portal or by calling 101.

