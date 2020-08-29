Crime scenes to remain for days as human bones murder probe continues

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

Crime scenes where human bones were found in Sudbury are set to stay in place for days as police continue a murder probe into the gruesome discovery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A specialist diving unit has been helping with the investigation. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON A specialist diving unit has been helping with the investigation. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Officers were called shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday to a stretch of the River Stour between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge, in Sudbury.

Two black bin bags containing the remains of a single human body were recovered from the water near St Joseph’s care home.

A cordon remained in place around the scene on Saturday, with forensic officers dressed all in white and specialist diving teams seen in the River Stour.

MORE: Forensics and river divers seen as murder probe into human bones discovery continues

Police say the investigation in Sudbury is likely to be a complex one. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON Police say the investigation in Sudbury is likely to be a complex one. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Officers from Suffolk police have now said they expect cordons to remain in place until early next week.

The footpath is closed between Meadow Gate and Croft Gate, including Croft Road footbridge.

You may also want to watch:

An emergency navigation closure for the River Stour, at the Croft Road footbridge, has also been put in place as divers from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit assist in searching the area.

Police say these measures are to allow officers to safely search the river banks and the river itself.

They are expected to remain in place until early next week.

MORE: Police launch murder probe following discovery of bones in river

A statement from Suffolk Constabulary said: “Officers would like to thank local residents for their continued patience and understanding as they carryout this very important work.”

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones, of Suffolk police, said on Friday: “There will remain a large and complex crime scene, with a lot of specialist activity and prioritised enquiries to identify witnesses, over the weekend.

“Already, a number of witnesses have come forward with really useful information.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has seen someone pushing a Sainsbury’s shopping trolley in that area; anyone who has seen unusual rubbish or black bins in the river, or anyone driving through that part of town with a dashcam this week – particularly between Wednesday and Friday.”