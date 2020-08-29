E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crime scenes to remain for days as human bones murder probe continues

PUBLISHED: 16:43 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 29 August 2020

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

Crime scenes where human bones were found in Sudbury are set to stay in place for days as police continue a murder probe into the gruesome discovery.

A specialist diving unit has been helping with the investigation. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSONA specialist diving unit has been helping with the investigation. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Officers were called shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday to a stretch of the River Stour between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge, in Sudbury.

Two black bin bags containing the remains of a single human body were recovered from the water near St Joseph’s care home.

A cordon remained in place around the scene on Saturday, with forensic officers dressed all in white and specialist diving teams seen in the River Stour.

MORE: Forensics and river divers seen as murder probe into human bones discovery continues

Police say the investigation in Sudbury is likely to be a complex one. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSONPolice say the investigation in Sudbury is likely to be a complex one. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Officers from Suffolk police have now said they expect cordons to remain in place until early next week.

The footpath is closed between Meadow Gate and Croft Gate, including Croft Road footbridge.

You may also want to watch:

An emergency navigation closure for the River Stour, at the Croft Road footbridge, has also been put in place as divers from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit assist in searching the area.

Police say these measures are to allow officers to safely search the river banks and the river itself.

They are expected to remain in place until early next week.

MORE: Police launch murder probe following discovery of bones in river

A statement from Suffolk Constabulary said: “Officers would like to thank local residents for their continued patience and understanding as they carryout this very important work.”

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones, of Suffolk police, said on Friday: “There will remain a large and complex crime scene, with a lot of specialist activity and prioritised enquiries to identify witnesses, over the weekend.

“Already, a number of witnesses have come forward with really useful information.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has seen someone pushing a Sainsbury’s shopping trolley in that area; anyone who has seen unusual rubbish or black bins in the river, or anyone driving through that part of town with a dashcam this week – particularly between Wednesday and Friday.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crime scenes to remain for days as human bones murder probe continues

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest coronavirus infection rates show slight rise in cases – check the numbers in your area

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has been revealed in weekly public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks (file photo) Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forensics and river divers seen as murder probe into human bones discovery continues

Divers in the River Stour as the probe into the human bones discovery in Sudbury continues. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Huge emergency response after incident in street

Mill Road in Haverhill was closed due to an incident. Picture: AARON LUCCARINI

Woman charged with criminal damage after Extinction Rebellion protest

The charges were made after Extinction Rebellion held a protest in Cambridge. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND