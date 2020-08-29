Forensics and river divers seen as murder probe into human bones discovery continues

Divers in the River Stour as the probe into the human bones discovery in Sudbury continues. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

Forensic and diving teams have been seen probing the discovery of two bags of human remains in a Sudbury river as a murder investigation into the gruesome find continues.

Officers were called shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday to a stretch of the River Stour between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge, in Sudbury.

Two black bin bags containing the remains of a single human body were recovered from the water near St Joseph’s care home.

A cordon remains in place around the scene, with forensic officers dressed all in white and specialist diving teams seen in the River Stour.

Yesterday Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones, of Suffolk police said police were so far unaware of how long the person had been deceased before adding that the entire process would be time-consuming, and that there were not likely to be any significant developments in the early stages..

He said: “There will remain a large and complex crime scene, with a lot of specialist activity and prioritised enquiries to identify witnesses, over the weekend.

“Already, a number of witnesses have come forward with really useful information.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has seen someone pushing a Sainsbury’s shopping trolley in that area; anyone who has seen unusual rubbish or black bins in the river, or anyone driving through that part of town with a dashcam this week – particularly between Wednesday and Friday.”

A Home Office post-mortem, in which examiners will aim to discover the gender and even the height of the corpse, will now take place later today, Saturday, August 29.

Officers advised however that the results of the examination may not be immediately available, and further developments on the case may not be announced until next week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team, either via the online portal or by calling 101.