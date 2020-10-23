Additional human remains found in Sudbury river found to belong to same person

Police taped off a footpath as a diving team searched the River Stour in Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Tests on more human remains found following the discovery of bones in a Suffolk river have shown they all belonged to the same person.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police search the banks of the River Stour at Sudbury. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police search the banks of the River Stour at Sudbury. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police investigating the discovery of two black bin bags containing the bones in the River Stour, near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge, said that a “small amount” of additional human remains had been found as a result of the searches of the river.

The DNA testing of these remains has now confirmed that they are from the same person as the original discovery.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, Head of Crime, said: “In the weeks since the remains were discovered, a significant amount of work has been undertaken to try to identify the victim and also who is responsible for depositing the bags.

“Due to a number of factors, we were confident that the additional remains that were found as a result of the river searches would also belong to our victim and for investigative reasons, it was appropriate to wait until we had the DNA results before divulging this discovery.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said the investigation was continuing Picture: ARCHANT Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said the investigation was continuing Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

“We expect to receive further forensic test results by early next month, which may help us to determine how long the victim has been deceased. Establishing an approximate age for the victim is even more complex, with these tests taking much longer to complete and it is not guaranteed we will get a definitive answer.

“The inquiry team are also still keen to identify the man seen swimming in the river exactly one week before the remains were discovered. He is being treated as a potential witness and if he was someone that regularly swam in the river over the summer, he might have information that could assist us.”

The man aged in his 20s who was seen swimming in the River Stour at around 5pm on Thursday, August 20.

In the eight weeks since the gruesome find, officers have spoken to around 750 people and taken more than 140 statements.

Police have also analysed around 180 hours of CCTV footage from the Sudbury area as part of the investigation.

Det Ch Supt Bridger added: “I would once again urge anyone who knows anything about this discovery to come forward. If you have concerns over a relative, friend or colleague you haven’t seen or heard from in a long time which is out of character, then you should contact us.”

MORE: Human remains discovered in Sudbury river: everything we know so far