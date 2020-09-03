Over 140 witnesses come forward as police continue to search for information about Sudbury remains

Police tape off a footpath as their diving team search the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Over 140 witnesses have spoken to police since investigations began into the discovery of bones in Sudbury.

Police search the banks of the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police search the banks of the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers were called at around 4.35pm on Thursday, August 27, after the remains were discovered inside two black bin bags, which were recovered from the River Stour near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.

The search of the river and its banks is continuing, with officers assisted to date by divers from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit and dog handlers from Essex Police.

The expert analysis of the remains is ongoing and some initial forensic results have been received, these will now be developed and opportunities for possible matching progressed.

House-to-house enquiries in the area have been progressing, with officers speaking to the residents of over 100 properties so far, with more to approach.

Police search the banks of the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police search the banks of the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In excess of 140 witnesses have also come forward to police as a result of the appeals and detectives are in the process of assessing and prioritising this information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Detailed forensic investigations on the remains is continuing and, although progress is being made every day, as we have said previously, this will be a long and painstaking process to complete, as we strive to establish the identity of the victim.

“Such a complex investigation is a real team effort and I offer my extreme gratitude for all the expertise, knowledge and support we have received from various specialist and operational resources.

“Of course, part of that team effort is the support and understanding from the Sudbury community – we remain extremely appreciative of the patience they have shown us while a large police presence remains in the vicinity of the River Stour and whilst we conduct enquiries elsewhere in the town.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have driven their vehicle in the vicinity of The Croft between Monday 24 August and Thursday 27 August and has a dash cam fitted, to review the footage to see if they captured anything of significance.

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via the online portal or by calling 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

