Published: 4:01 PM February 25, 2021

Sudbury Bowls Club is looking for new members - Credit: PA

Sudbury Bowls club is looking to welcome new members following lockdown easing in April.

The club started back in 1913 and has been steadily reinventing itself over the decades.

It is based in a purpose built club house on Quay Lane and has four indoor rinks and six outdoor grass rinks.

A spokesman for the club said: “We have had the experience of playing whilst keeping socially distant as well as providing sanitisation for both you and the equipment.

“Our club allows you to learn how to bowl with coaches for both inside and outside bowling. We have social bowls days and competitive leagues at club, county and even national level.”

You may also want to watch:

For now, the club are keeping a list of those interested so that they can get in touch when they are allowed to re-open.

Those interested in finding out more should visit the club’s website or email sudburybowlsclub@outlook.com or call 07570 402733.