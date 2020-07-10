E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boy walks for six hours to support the zoo he cares about

PUBLISHED: 11:30 11 July 2020

Josh was concerned about the animals at Colchester Zoo during coronavirus so walked from Sudbury to Long Melford and back to raise funds Picture: BEXX HUNT

Josh was concerned about the animals at Colchester Zoo during coronavirus so walked from Sudbury to Long Melford and back to raise funds Picture: BEXX HUNT

BEXX HUNT

A six-year-old boy has walked 25,000 steps in a day to support a zoo as he was concerned over the impact of coronavirus on the animals.

Josh, who attends St Joseph's Catholic Primary in Sudbury, pushed himself to complete the 25,000 steps Picture: BEXX HUNTJosh, who attends St Joseph's Catholic Primary in Sudbury, pushed himself to complete the 25,000 steps Picture: BEXX HUNT

Josh Hunt, from Sudbury, enjoyed the zoo trail in his town that raised cash for Colchester Zoo, but wanted to do something else to help.

Him and his mum Bexx Hunt, former landlady of the North Street Tavern in Sudbury, talked about how it costs £25,000 a day to run the attraction and how it has been struggling with costs due to the pandemic.

They walked 25,000 steps, or about 12 miles, from Sudbury to Long Melford along the old railway line and back, taking in the town and meadows.

Bexx said she was “very” proud of him.

Josh with mum Bexx and her mum Fran Potter, who also took part Picture: BEXX HUNTJosh with mum Bexx and her mum Fran Potter, who also took part Picture: BEXX HUNT

“It’s a long way for anybody, let alone somebody of that age, and obviously with the weather as well - it was hot.

“It’s just nice he’s thinking about other people, even though his life has been turned upside down and he’s missing his friends.

“He just said ‘I don’t want all the animals to die’.”

Josh, who attends St Joseph’s Catholic Primary in Sudbury, said he enjoyed going to the zoo and seeing all the animals, particularly the giraffes and monkeys.

Josh was walking for about six hours to complete the challenge Picture: BEXX HUNTJosh was walking for about six hours to complete the challenge Picture: BEXX HUNT

Bexx’s mum Fran Potter also joined them on the walk, which took place last month and has raised £280.

Bexx said Josh was “an absolute trooper”.

“We got the standard ‘are we going home yet?’

“We left just before midday and hit our target by 6pm. We were out for about six hours.”

Josh, who has a gold pass for Colchester Zoo, has just enjoyed a trip there with his mum after really missing it during lockdown.

