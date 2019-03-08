Historic building which rose from the ashes is shortlisted for award

Family members gathered outside the reconstructed Sudbury building for a special handover in December Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR Archant

A landmark Sudbury building which was rebuilt after being destroyed in a devastating fire has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

More than 100 firefighters tacked the blaze in September 2015 Picture: ARCHANT More than 100 firefighters tacked the blaze in September 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

The historic Goldsmith’s Mansion was razed to the ground during the major blaze of September 2015, which saw more 100 firefighters tackle the flames and the town centre brought to a standstill.

The 19th century building, on the junction of Market Hill and Friars Street, was home to several flats, the Oxfam shop and Celebrities Nails.

An extensive 14-month reconstruction project by Rose Builders began in 2017 and was completed in December last year.

The new building, which is not an exact replica of its predecessor, has been owned by the Mattingly family since 1874 when Robert Mattingly bought the property as a gentleman’s outfitters.

The historic building was razed to the ground in the 2015 blaze Picture: ARCHANT The historic building was razed to the ground in the 2015 blaze Picture: ARCHANT

More than 25 family members attended a special handover event in December 2018 to celebrate the completion of the project.

Unique aspects of the previous building were retained, such as the roundel which mimics the old, but with the current date and the original initials ‘RM’.

The new façade also used bricks cast from the moulds of the old bricks reclaimed after the fire by the Bulmer Brick and Tile Company.

The Mattingley family outside the reconstructed Goldsmith's Mansion in Sudbury Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR The Mattingley family outside the reconstructed Goldsmith's Mansion in Sudbury Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

The property has now been shortlised under the building conservation category in the RICS Awards 2019 for the east of England.

Wincer Kievenaar were the architects for the building and the Hadleigh-based company has also seen another one of its schemes nominated in the awards.

A bespoke home in Woodbridge has been shortlisted under the residential category.

The detached house, in the centre of the Suffolk town, is two-storey and comprised of two principal wings with a cross wing bridging the two and single-storey ranges enclose a sheltered courtyard.

Left to right: Phil Branton, Wincer Kievenaar, Chris Blaser, Rose Builders, Tony Minter, The Bulmer Brick and Tile Company, and Craig Lewis, Rose Builders Picture: ARCHANT Left to right: Phil Branton, Wincer Kievenaar, Chris Blaser, Rose Builders, Tony Minter, The Bulmer Brick and Tile Company, and Craig Lewis, Rose Builders Picture: ARCHANT

The house has been designed with the principal spaces opening onto the courtyard, flooding the spaces with natural light.

Philip Branton, director at Wincer Kievenaar, said: “It is brilliant to reach the shortlist for two of our schemes.

“It is always great to be recognised for your work, but the RICS awards are for the entire eastern region, and the whole project team.”

Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Wednesday, May 15 at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.