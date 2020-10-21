E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tea shop to spread Christmas cheer by delivering free presents

PUBLISHED: 11:50 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 21 October 2020

Amanda Richardson of the Strawberry Teapot Tea Room & Cakery in Sudbury, who is calling for people to get a little extra in their shopping trolleys which she can collect and give as festive treats to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Amanda Richardson of the Strawberry Teapot Tea Room & Cakery in Sudbury, who is calling for people to get a little extra in their shopping trolleys which she can collect and give as festive treats to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A tea shop owner is looking to spread a little Christmas cheer - by delivering festive gifts around the community.

The Strawberry Teapot Tea Room & Cakery in Sudbury. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Strawberry Teapot Tea Room & Cakery in Sudbury. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Amanda Richardson, owner of The Strawberry Teapot Tea Room and Cakery in Sudbury is running Operation Christmas Present this year in a bid to sprinkle some yuletide magic.

People who have been hit hard by the pandemic and may be struggling to afford Christmas luxuries can be nominated by friends and family, with their permission, to receive a delivered treat during the festive season.

Mrs Richardson is asking for members of the community to help out by donating festive gifts to the cafe which can include Christmas puddings, Christmas crackers, biscuits, chocolates, cakes and toys for children.

She said: “We are, with generosity from Sudbury’s wonderful community, hoping to put a little extra cheer into Christmas so people who have been affected by the pandemic, perhaps loss of earnings, can concentrate on the bare essentials.”

Toys can be bought for 0 to 18 months, 2 to 3 years, 3 to 5 years, school age and young teenagers and will be given to age appropriate families.

Donations and family nominations can be dropped off at the tea room in Friars Street Tuesday to Saturday.

For further details, email amanda@strawberryteapot.co.uk

