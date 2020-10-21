Tea shop to spread Christmas cheer by delivering free presents
PUBLISHED: 11:50 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 21 October 2020
Archant
A tea shop owner is looking to spread a little Christmas cheer - by delivering festive gifts around the community.
Amanda Richardson, owner of The Strawberry Teapot Tea Room and Cakery in Sudbury is running Operation Christmas Present this year in a bid to sprinkle some yuletide magic.
People who have been hit hard by the pandemic and may be struggling to afford Christmas luxuries can be nominated by friends and family, with their permission, to receive a delivered treat during the festive season.
Mrs Richardson is asking for members of the community to help out by donating festive gifts to the cafe which can include Christmas puddings, Christmas crackers, biscuits, chocolates, cakes and toys for children.
You may also want to watch:
She said: “We are, with generosity from Sudbury’s wonderful community, hoping to put a little extra cheer into Christmas so people who have been affected by the pandemic, perhaps loss of earnings, can concentrate on the bare essentials.”
MORE: A tea shop owner is looking to spread a little Christmas cheer - by delivering festive gifts around the community.
Toys can be bought for 0 to 18 months, 2 to 3 years, 3 to 5 years, school age and young teenagers and will be given to age appropriate families.
Donations and family nominations can be dropped off at the tea room in Friars Street Tuesday to Saturday.
For further details, email amanda@strawberryteapot.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.