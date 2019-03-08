E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Striding the catwalk to fight cancer

PUBLISHED: 14:17 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 17 August 2019

Helen Blackmore, of Sudbury, who will be a model in the Breast Cancer Care fashion show in London in October Picture: BREAST CANCER CARE

Helen Blackmore, of Sudbury, who will be a model in the Breast Cancer Care fashion show in London in October Picture: BREAST CANCER CARE

BREAST CANCER CARE

Sudbury breast cancer survivor Helen Blackmore is to take to the catwalk in a national fashion show raising awareness of the disease.

Helen will be a model at the annual Breast Cancer Care Show in London in October.

The event, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel, will kickstart Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Thursday October 3.

Helen, aged, 44, who was diagnosed with the disease in January 2018, will share the stage with 31 other people aged between 29 - 75, who have also been diagnosed and were selected out of hundreds of applicants.

She said: In January 2018 my life changed forever. After noticing that one breast was bigger than normal, I went to my GP and within two weeks was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Further tests revealed that it had already spread to my bones and was incurable. I thought my life was over.

"Thanks to support from Breast Cancer Care, I now know that this is not the case and have a good quality of life. I will always be in treatment but after chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and continuing targeted therapy my cancer is currently stable.

"I can't believe I am taking part in The Show, it is such an amazing opportunity.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been a long time since I have put on my lippy and heels and I can't wait to step out onto the runway and help raise awareness and money for such a fantastic charity."

The models will be transformed from head-to-toe before hitting the walkway in a range of beautiful outfits professionally styled by fashion director and stylist Hilary Alexander OBE.

Hair will be styled by Sassoon Salon and professional make-up artists will be adding the finishing touches.

Preena Mistry, Senior Events Manager at Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now said: "Everyone at the charity is so excited to see our models star in The Show this year.

"Taking to the catwalk is a truly special opportunity for people who have been affected by breast cancer to enjoy some well-deserved pampering and dress up in spectacular designer clothes.

"Breast cancer can really knock a person's self-confidence, that's why it's so powerful to see our models new-found self-assurance as they take to the catwalk, whilst raising vital funds so that Breast Cancer Care can continue to provide free support to anyone affected by breast cancer."

Breast Cancer Care aims to raise over £300,000 from the event, which will enable the charity to continue to provide care, support and information, for free, to anyone affected by breast cancer, as well as vital breast cancer research.

In April 2019 Breast Cancer Care merged with Breast Cancer Now, the UK's leading breast cancer research charity to create one charity for everyone affected by breast cancer.

To purchase tickets for the Breast Cancer Care Show visit the show's website.

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sadness as children’s charity forced to close

Jackie Markell from HOPS has spoken about her sadness at the charity closing and her pride at what the have done in the last 40 years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Key Town road closed completely first week schools go back

Cobbles along Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, will be replaced during road resurfacing in September Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Green 2,700 homes “catastrophic” for East Suffolk, says councillor

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Ed and the Castle on the Hill, aged 8! Star tells of his love for Suffolk

An eight-year-old Ed Sheeran at Framlingham Castle in a family snap by his father John. Picture: JOHN SHEERAN

‘Unexplained bruising’ among major concerns at ‘inadequate’ care home

Crouched Friars Residential Home, in Crouch Street, Colchester, has been rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists