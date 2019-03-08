Striding the catwalk to fight cancer

Helen Blackmore, of Sudbury, who will be a model in the Breast Cancer Care fashion show in London in October Picture: BREAST CANCER CARE BREAST CANCER CARE

Sudbury breast cancer survivor Helen Blackmore is to take to the catwalk in a national fashion show raising awareness of the disease.

Helen will be a model at the annual Breast Cancer Care Show in London in October.

The event, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel, will kickstart Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Thursday October 3.

Helen, aged, 44, who was diagnosed with the disease in January 2018, will share the stage with 31 other people aged between 29 - 75, who have also been diagnosed and were selected out of hundreds of applicants.

She said: In January 2018 my life changed forever. After noticing that one breast was bigger than normal, I went to my GP and within two weeks was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Further tests revealed that it had already spread to my bones and was incurable. I thought my life was over.

"Thanks to support from Breast Cancer Care, I now know that this is not the case and have a good quality of life. I will always be in treatment but after chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and continuing targeted therapy my cancer is currently stable.

"I can't believe I am taking part in The Show, it is such an amazing opportunity.

"It has been a long time since I have put on my lippy and heels and I can't wait to step out onto the runway and help raise awareness and money for such a fantastic charity."

The models will be transformed from head-to-toe before hitting the walkway in a range of beautiful outfits professionally styled by fashion director and stylist Hilary Alexander OBE.

Hair will be styled by Sassoon Salon and professional make-up artists will be adding the finishing touches.

Preena Mistry, Senior Events Manager at Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now said: "Everyone at the charity is so excited to see our models star in The Show this year.

"Taking to the catwalk is a truly special opportunity for people who have been affected by breast cancer to enjoy some well-deserved pampering and dress up in spectacular designer clothes.

"Breast cancer can really knock a person's self-confidence, that's why it's so powerful to see our models new-found self-assurance as they take to the catwalk, whilst raising vital funds so that Breast Cancer Care can continue to provide free support to anyone affected by breast cancer."

Breast Cancer Care aims to raise over £300,000 from the event, which will enable the charity to continue to provide care, support and information, for free, to anyone affected by breast cancer, as well as vital breast cancer research.

In April 2019 Breast Cancer Care merged with Breast Cancer Now, the UK's leading breast cancer research charity to create one charity for everyone affected by breast cancer.

