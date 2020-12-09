£900k housing block improvements to help ‘rebuild community’

Plans to regenerate parts of Sudbury are due to take a major step forward this month, as the £900K restoration of four council housing blocks gets underway.

The project aims to improve both the Cavendish Road and Milden Way areas over the next 20 weeks.

Despite being planned for a number of months, the improvements took on added urgency following a fire in one of the blocks.

Consultation with residents began last year to ensure community views were considered in plans to improve the appearance, security and safety of the area.

The work, funded through an investment of over £933,000 by Babergh District Council, will see a range of improvements to both internal and external communal areas of the four housing blocks carried out by specialist contractor ENGIE.

Jan Osborne, cabinet member for housing at Babergh District Council, said: “This is a major step forward in a long-running process.

“The regeneration of this community will help to build the quality of life for residents in this area.

“The council recognised that an investment in the area was needed and it was important to take the time to listen to our tenants and incorporate their views in our planning.

“Having a safe and secure place to call home is not a privilege, it is right.

“This work is not just refurbishing a building but to also help to rebuild a community.”

The 20-week programme, developed following a town hall forum with residents, will include the installation of new plastic roof fascia and soffits, new rainwater guttering and downpipes, as well as the replacement of external front and rear entrance doors with an updated door entry call system.

Installation of new internal flat entrance doors, stairwell store doors and kitchen doors and the refurbishment of common stairwells are some of the other improvements to be made.

Barry McCarthy, ENGIE regeneration director said: “We are pleased to be working with Babergh District Council on this project.

“We have worked with several councils across the county and understand the importance of working closely with residents during the process to ensure they are involved throughout.”

Due to space restrictions on site at Cavendish Road and Minden Way, ENGIE will be using council-owned land at the former swimming pool site at nearby Belle Vue to accommodate a site compound for the duration of the works, where a resident liaison officer will also be based to address any day-to-day concerns.