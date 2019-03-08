Centre celebrates 25th anniversary year with refurbishment

A resource centre in Sudbury which supports many community groups and organisations has celebrated completion of a refurbishment project in its 25th anniversary year.

The Christopher Centre, a former pub, which is an 18th-century Grade II-listed building, was awarded funding of £33,000 to refurbish its kitchen and toilet areas.

The centre, in Gainsborough Street, was launched in October 1994 and is now a registered charity run by a board of trustees, a part-time manager and a decicated group of volunteers.

The funding for the improvements came from the Garfield Weston Foundation, who last year launched a fund celebrating its own 60th anniversary to help charities improve existing facilities or provide new ones.

Robin Hodgkinson, trustee board chairman, said: “We are very grateful to Garfield Weston for funding our refurbishment project in our silver anniversary year.

“Opened as a resource centre in October 1994, the Christopher Centre is more than just a Grade II-listed building, it is now a thriving community centre hosting many community activities that bring in all ages and particularly help lonely and vulnerable people.

“The refurbishment allows us to provide a safer environment and to extend the range of activities we can offer.”

Teresa Bishop, Christopher Centre manager, said: “Many Sudbury folk will remember The Christopher Centre building as ‘The Chrissy’ - a much-loved pub with a dubious reputation – but many will have fond memories of enjoyable evenings and weekends spent within its walls.

“The Christopher Centre isn’t just a building, it is a charity that provides so much for Sudbury and our surrounding villages.

“We are so grateful to the Garfield Weston Foundation for making the refurbishment possible, not only for ourselves, but for many other community groups and charities that use the centre.

“Here’s to serving the community for another 25 years.”

Philippa Charles, Garfield Weston Foundation director, said: “What really impressed our trustees is the amount of volunteering and community involvement that’s going on across the UK.

“The impact of these grants will be significant, with benefits for many people lasting years.”