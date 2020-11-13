Have your say on how Chilton Woods development will look

Taylor Wimpey’'s proposed development site within the wider Chilton Woods area Picture: TAYLOR WIMPEY TAYLOR WIMPEY

The developer behind the Chilton Woods development on the edge of Sudbury is seeking people’s views on key design features.

Public consultation has just begun on design elements, called a Design Code, of Taylor Wimpey’s upcoming 1,150-home development, north of Sudbury.

A quarter of the homes will be designated as ‘affordable’ for rent or shared ownership, and there will also be land for a new primary school with pre-school facilities on the site, a village centre with new shops, a pub and community hall.

Half of the site will be allocated as green spaces featuring woodland, play areas and relocated sports pitches with new changing facilities and parking.

Outline planning permission for the entire site was granted by Babergh District Council in 2018 and Taylor Wimpey has acquired part of the site.

The Taylor Wimpey project team has been engaging with local councillors and council officers in the development of the Design Code, which sets out key criteria and guidelines for certain elements of the proposals, such as street hierarchy and materials that future ‘reserved matters’ planning applications will need to comply with.

Lee Rainforth, project director for Taylor Wimpey East London, said: “We know how significant this development is for the local community, bringing hundreds of new homes and a range of new facilities to the parishes of Chilton, Acton, Long Melford and Sudbury. It’s therefore extremely important that we engage with local residents and use their feedback to shape our proposals.

“The Design Code will guide each phase of the development, setting parameters that each reserved matters planning application must follow. The feedback we have received from local councils has already helped us to shape the document, and we are now eager to hear from the wider community.”

The Design Code is available to download from the Chilton Woods website here.

The project team will hold a webinar on Monday, November 16, to explain the key elements of the document, and a recording of this webinar will be posted on the website.

People can have their say until Wednesday, November 25.

The first residential reserved matters planning application is due to be submitted early in 2021, and will also be subject to public consultation.