E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

10 December, 2019 - 07:30
Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A takeaway boss has been fined thousands after mouse droppings were discovered near a 'filthy' kitchen where raw meat was being kept at almost twice the required temperature.

Inspectors uncovered a string of hygiene issues at the Mandarin Chinese takeaway following a tip-off complaining of a smell coming from the Cross Street premises in Sudbury.

Xing Ping Chen claimed a customer had threatened to make the call when refused a free meal - and then blamed his son for neglecting to maintain standards in his absence.

Nevertheless, the 43-year-old admitted five counts of contravening or failing to comply with EU provisions for food safety and hygiene - as a company and as a director - before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday.

David Smithet, prosecuting for West Suffolk Council, said issues discovered by enforcement officer Jane Gartland on June 19 were dealt with almost immediately.

He said the business was closed at the time of the inspection, but that "significant quantities" of food were deemed likely to spread micro-organism growth or the formation of toxins at temperatures higher than 8C, including chicken found defrosting in 14.4C standing water.

"The kitchen and rear food store were found to be filthy with deposits of grease, fats and dirty hand contact points, while mouse droppings were found in the rear store," added Mr Smithet, who said Chen had been cautioned about similar matters in 2016.

"It became clear from answers to questions that staff had not received adequate training under procedures required to produce safe food.

"Mr Chen admitted all the offences in interview, but said they had occurred because he left his son in charge without sufficient training. He referred to him as lazy and immature."

Chen told the court: "My son was ignorant of keeping the premises clean and I wasn't present to keep an eye on him.

"He wasn't trained - and that's my responsibilty. I know I'm in the wrong and I've tried to rectify it.

"Regarding the complaint, the customer was trying to get a free meal out of me and threatened to call the health inspector.

"I accept my responsibility and I'm now keeping the premises up to standard."

Chen was fined £2,500 and ordered to pay £2,188 in costs, while his company was fined £500.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Commuters facing travel chaos as Greater Anglia experiences ANOTHER day of signalling problems

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Fuller Flavour: Let’s go straight to spot-kicks tomorrow night, plus why the EFL trophy is our Brexit

Luke Chambers is out injured. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich school to welcome Chris Evans for special Christmas radio show

Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Ipswich for an event at St Matthews Primary School Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Felixstowe leisure centre plans gain £20m boost in new budget

The aging Felixstowe Leisure Centre is to be replaced under £20m revamp plans by east Suffolk Council. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists