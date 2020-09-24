Rotary Club ‘would like to save Christmas in Sudbury’

Many festive events are cancelled this year due to coronavirus, but Sudbury’s Christmas Tree Festival is still planned to go ahead.

Messages on the tree of remembrance at Sudbury Christmas Tree festival in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Messages on the tree of remembrance at Sudbury Christmas Tree festival in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Event organisers from Sudbury Rotary Club want to “save” Christmas in the west Suffolk market town and “show Covid-19 that we will not be cowed and lose our town’s celebrations!”

The 18th Christmas Tree Festival will be held in St Peter’s Church from December 9 to 13 and organisations and businesses are encouraged to take part.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be changes at this year’s festival to make it as safe as possible for exhibitors and visitors, such as one-way traffic between rows of trees and a separate entrance and exit.

Event organiser Steve Burke, from Sudbury Rotary Club, said: “I do appreciate the Christmas tree festival is a big part of the Christmas festivities for Sudbury so we are doing our best to try and make sure it does go ahead, but obviously depending on any restrictions that are put onto us by the government.”

He added: “By Christmas, we will need a bit of good cheer, won’t we?”

Last year the event, which raises money for charity, featured 100 decorated trees - its largest number ever - but this time it will only be able to accommodate 60-70 trees to enable social distancing.

Mr Burke therefore urged anyone interested in taking part to do so as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

There will be more details on safety measures nearer the time.

•To take part, an entry form can be requested from Mr Burke by calling him on 01787 828276 or email him here.

The cost per tree is £16 for non-commercial exhibitors and £30 for commercial enterprises.

Entry forms should be returned by Friday, November 13.