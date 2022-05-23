Community sadness after death of man who was found in river
- Credit: Google Maps
People in Sudbury have expressed their sadness after a man died having been found unresponsive in the River Stour.
Officers were called to the meadows in the Cornard Road area just after 1pm on Sunday, May 22.
Police confirmed the man's death and stated: "Despite valiant efforts by local first responders, we couldn't sadly bring him back."
They added: "Our collective thoughts are with the gentleman's family."
Mayor of Sudbury Ellen Murphy shared her thoughts regarding the incident.
She said: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to family and friends of the deceased.
"Words are never enough at this sad time, but my thoughts and prayers are with you all."
A River Stour Trust representative said: "It is very sad that a life has been lost in this way and our sympathies are with his family and friends."
The Trust is a charity dedicated to the restoration, conservation and education of the Suffolk & Essex River Stour Navigation.