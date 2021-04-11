'Shock' as amount of litter dumped on A134 Melford bypass doubles
- Credit: Ben Mason, Community Warden
Sudbury Community Wardens completed their annual Melford Bypass litter pick last month and collected double the amount of rubbish collected in 2019.
In a joint project with Babergh District Council and Idverde, they cleared up the three mile stretch of the A134 over April 24-25, collecting over 120 bags of litter.
The litter pickers were shocked to find the most common items picked were beer cans and cider bottles.
Sudbury Community Warden supervisor/ manager, Bradley Smith said: "It was very disappointing because we have been in a lockdown and no one has been going anywhere.
"In a year of lockdown where people should not have been going out the amount of litter has doubled in two years.
The shocking thing is the most common item was beer cans and beer bottles.
"It is worrying that there is that many beer bottles and cans on that stretch of road where there is no footpath no one can walk along there.
"We cannot stress highly enough how important it is to take responsibility for your litter and that we all play our part in keeping our town beautiful."