Community creates drawing competition for bored kids in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 10:58 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 03 June 2020
With children off school and getting bored during the coronavirus lockdown, community wardens in Sudbury have thought up a way to keep youngsters occupied.
Sudbury Community Wardens are holding a drawing competition for children to participate in before their return to school in a bid to keep the kids entertained during lockdown.
Draw the Wardens is taking place in Sudbury and Great Cornard, with four of the winning pictures to be displayed on the team’s vans as well as prizes and a certficate for each drawing entered.
With support from all the supermarkets in the town including Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, there will also be a cake made of the winning designs by Weston’s Bakery in Sudbury.
The community wardens team said: “Unfortunately the schools competition this year had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.
“Never fear as the Community Warden Team have decided to run a community children’s competition.
“We look forward to seeing your posters on display soon. The team will be keeping their eyes open and on the week of June 22, we will be dropping prizes off and looking out for our winning designs.
“So get them pens and pencils out and get creative!”
To enter, draw a picture of one of the members of the community wardens on a piece of A4 paper and display it in your front window for the team to see.
