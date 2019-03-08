Sudbury could receive town centre funding boost

Sudbury town centre including the Thomas Gainsborough statue. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sudbury could receive funding to transform its town centre after the council made a bid for a slice of a government funding pot.

Babergh District Council has submitted an expression of interest application for additional funding from the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The national scheme, which was launched in December, allows councils to apply for grants to improve town centres.

Success at the expression of interest stage will enable the council to submit a full business case application for funding to support several strategic projects and investments.

Babergh says the application will also include projects and actions proposed in the Sudbury Vision for Prosperity action plan, to help Sudbury reach its community and economic potential.

The additional funding will also help with plans to highlight Sudbury as a significant heritage visitor destination town in the eastern region, therefore attracting more visitors and boosting the economy, according to the council.

Simon Barrett, Babergh cabinet member for economy, said: “The possibility of this additional funding resource is a great boost to our hopes of achieving our vision for Sudbury.

“High Streets across the country face many challenges and need support to regenerate. There are communities across the UK competing for this funding with many town centres in need of regeneration.

“But we believe, along with our partners and local groups, that we have a very strong case with some fantastic projects proposals to present.”

