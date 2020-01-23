Cyclist suffers broken arm in crash with car

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered a broken arm in a collision with a car in Sudbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called shortly after 9.40am on Friday, January 10, to reports of an incident in King Street.

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered fractures to his arm and elbow as a result of the crash and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward, quoting CAD reference 74 of January 10.