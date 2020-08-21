Family’s fight for answers after ‘kind and bubbly’ woman, 33, fell to her death

Emma Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The family of a “bubbly and beautiful” woman who died after falling from a window are fighting for answers over the tragedy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brother of Emma Fraser, Danny Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Brother of Emma Fraser, Danny Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Sudbury Upper School pupil Emma Fraser, who lived in Halstead, fell from a two-storey window shortly before 1am on Sunday, June 28 and died in hospital later that day.

Miss Fraser, who detectives say could be heard vomiting in the 999-call she made at 12.39am, told call handlers she had been poisoned and that police “could break in if they had to”.

A neighbour at her flat in Trinity Court also reported being woken up by shouting.

Her family said they are concerned she could have been the victim of a crime and believe police should have done more to investigate the circumstances leading up to her death.

Brother of Emma Fraser, Danny Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Brother of Emma Fraser, Danny Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

However, lead investigator Detective Inspector Jamie Mills told Miss Fraser’s older brother Danny last month that they so far have no evidence the 33-year-old was the victim of a crime.

Officers are waiting on toxicology results, but DI Mills told Mr Fraser that unless these show discrepancies or more evidence emerged, the force’s main focus would be to collect facts ahead of the coroner’s inquest. In a press statement issued two days after Miss Fraser’s death, police described the incident as mental health-related, ruling out third party involvement or suspicious circumstances.

Miss Fraser’s family feel more should have been done and have now submitted a complaint which is being reviewed by the Essex force and the official police watchdog. A police spokesman extended sympathies to the family but said they were unable to comment while a complaint was being considered.

In the complaint Mr Fraser said his family acknowledge that his sister is understood to have made some unusual comments during the 999 call to police – including fearing that someone was trying to kill her and that she “needed help”.

Emma's mother Cheryl described her daughter as "beautiful, yet camera shy" Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Emma's mother Cheryl described her daughter as "beautiful, yet camera shy" Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mr Fraser said this was “very out of character”. Her mother Cheryl said her daughter was on anti-depressants and had been diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), but to her knowledge did not have a more severe mental health condition.

DI Mills said Miss Fraser had “not been making sense” and seemed “irrational” in her 999 call to police, made at 12.39am. She came out of the window at approximately 12.54am.

Mr Fraser, who flew over from Italy for his sister’s funeral last week, said he has felt “unable to grieve” while trying to find out what happened. A coroner’s inquest is due to take place in November.

“We are only after answers,” he said. “We want justice for Emma and to make sure no other family has to endure this additional pain.”

Emma's funeral was held last Monday Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Emma's funeral was held last Monday Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We want to express our sympathy and condolences to the family. A formal complaint has been made and an investigation is being carried out. Due to this we cannot comment further at this time.”

An IOPC spokesman confirmed it had received a complaint and had forwarded it to Essex Police for the force to initially consider.

Tributes paid to ‘loyal, kind, selfless’ young lady with a ‘heart of gold’

Emma Fraser’s older brother Danny said her funeral last Monday showed how loved his “kind and funny” sister was.

Emma Fraser, 33, died in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Emma Fraser, 33, died in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Family members and friends have paid tribute to Emma, who attended Tudor Road Primary School and later Sudbury Upper.

Her mother Cheryl said: “Emma was a shy little girl and loved nothing more than playing with her favourite teddies. When Emma made a friend, she made a friend for life.”

She added: “Once Emma was in your heart; she was there for always.

“She was loyal, kind, selfless and would go to the ends of the earth for you. Beautiful, yet camera shy. Loved life, loved her family and loved her friends. Emma knew simply one word; love.”

Emma was just 33 when she died Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Emma was just 33 when she died Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Her uncle Karl Mayes added: “Emma was my niece and I was proud to call her that. She had a lovely personality, and was always kind and helpful. She loved music and films, but most of all she loved her family.”

Best friend Samantha Salter said: “Emma was a kind, caring and compassionate young lady. She truly had a heart of gold. She’d give anybody the time of day and never judged. Her sense of humour was amazing, she was very much a people person. She enjoyed the simple things in life and had a quirky look on life. She will be missed terribly by everyone who knew her.”